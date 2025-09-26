Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $88.98 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

