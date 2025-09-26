Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $480.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $269.00 and a 12-month high of $493.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

