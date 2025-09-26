Traveka Wealth LLC Sells 27 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Traveka Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $919.44 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $920.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $925.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total value of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

