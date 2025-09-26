Plancorp LLC Sells 242 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 852 shares of the software company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.
Adobe Trading Up 0.3%
Adobe stock opened at $354.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.