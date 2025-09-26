TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $919.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $925.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

