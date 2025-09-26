TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TEL opened at $214.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

