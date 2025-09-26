Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $354.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

