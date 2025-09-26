American National Bank & Trust Sells 18 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $919.44 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $920.28 and its 200 day moving average is $925.55. The stock has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

