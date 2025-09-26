Falcon Wealth Planning Has $469,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Adobe were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $354.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.