TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stake Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $214.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

