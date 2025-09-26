Old North State Wealth Management LLC Has $647,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $585.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

