SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Purchased by Bright Financial Advisors Inc.

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.5% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $75.04.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

