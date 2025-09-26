Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

