Crown Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

