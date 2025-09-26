Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI is A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 3.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 117.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 10,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,039,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

