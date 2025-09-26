Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Purchased by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

