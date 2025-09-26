Novem Group Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Novem Group lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 355,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of IBM opened at $281.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

