Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.22. The firm has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

