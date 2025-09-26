TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 231,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,785,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $281.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.09 and its 200 day moving average is $257.72. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

