Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,868,000 after buying an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 414,100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.6%

RCL opened at $324.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day moving average of $276.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

