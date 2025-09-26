TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,258,000 after buying an additional 240,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

