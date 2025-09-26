Five Oceans Advisors Takes $257,000 Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $639.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.62 and a twelve month high of $670.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.64. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

