Novem Group Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Novem Group increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $164.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.