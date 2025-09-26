EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,551,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

