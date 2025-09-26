JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,323,000 after acquiring an additional 229,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

