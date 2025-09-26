Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.