Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

AMZN stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

