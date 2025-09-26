True North Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

True North Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $340.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.21. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

