Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 546 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $398.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

