American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $340.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

