HF Advisory Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average is $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.04.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

