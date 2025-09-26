PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD is Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.