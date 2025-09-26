Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,333 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $286.66 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

