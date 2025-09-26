Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 3,992 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after buying an additional 271,551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.80. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $248.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

