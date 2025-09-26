Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.15.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $271.18 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.