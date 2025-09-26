Steph & Co. Has $266,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Intel by 79.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 15,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 144,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.