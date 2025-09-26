Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after buying an additional 1,988,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,777,000 after buying an additional 106,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after buying an additional 1,319,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0%

EXC stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

