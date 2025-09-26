FCG Investment Co Lowers Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

FCG Investment Co lessened its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE BMY opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

