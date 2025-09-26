Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $69.32 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

