Dakota Wealth Management Sells 409 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.7%

NKE opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

