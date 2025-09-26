Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 513 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 513 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $711.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.65. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $6,195,865 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

