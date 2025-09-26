Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Novem Group

Novem Group decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

