FCG Investment Co Acquires 4,908 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8,736.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

