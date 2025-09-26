True North Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

True North Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.57.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $195.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $186.81 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

