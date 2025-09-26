Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Novem Group grew its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.7% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:ACN opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.89. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.83.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

