Boyd Wealth Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $336.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.78 per share, for a total transaction of $706,799.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,687.56. This represents a 6.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 297,274 shares valued at $101,002,814. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

