Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

