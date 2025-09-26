Novem Group Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Novem Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 543,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after buying an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.