Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

