Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of MO opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

